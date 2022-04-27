Union wants reinstatement of ancillary workers at King’s House

The Jamaica Civil Service Association is calling for the reinstatement of two ancillary workers sent home by King's House.

The union says during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers, who are employed by the government, sought to remain at work notwithstanding protocols regarding vaccination.

READ: GG's official residence denies vax mandate but fails to clarify policy

It says they informed their employer of them having uncontrolled comorbidities and furnished letters from their doctors indicating such.

Notwithstanding, they were told not to come to work, with no deadline or timeline given for resumption, according to the union.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The union said it intervened and instructed them to report to work daily.

It noted that despite the fact that at turning up at the gate and there being no vaccine mandate in the public sector, they were refused entry.

“On the instant that they did receive permission to access the compound they were ushered off the premises and accusations of 'insubordinate outburst' was levelled against them. Since then, these two staff members have been off the job, unable to attend to their duties, but were being paid fortnightly by the government,” a union spokesperson said in a statement.

“On a request by the union for their full reinstatement, they not being charged or brought before a disciplinary panel on the allegations of 'insubordinate outburst', King's House has proceeded to cease paying a salary to them,” the spokesperson charged.

Having engaged the Office of the Services Commission, the Secretary to His Excellency, the Governor General, the union said it was advised that the Attorney General's Chambers would have been consulted in dealing with what it calls a constitutional crisis to do with whom are employed to the GG in his personal capacity as against who are employees of the state.

“These workers for no cause or action on their part are being victimised by King's House to prove a point that is only known to King's House. We are seeking to bring this condition to the public's attention as we feel that King's House ought to have behaved more responsible as it relates to these two ancillary workers,” the spokesperson said.

According to the union, attempts by it as well as by the Office of the Services Commission to intervene in the matter have been rebuffed by King's House.

Gleaner queries sent to the King's House for a response to the issues raised by the union were unanswered up to the time of publication.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.