Update | Work under way to clear landslide in Violet Banks, St Andrew

Efforts are under way to return full access to a road in Violet Banks in rural St Andrew which is being blocked by a landslide.

The blockage, which was said to have occurred some time after 4 o'clock this morning, left residents marooned.

Students scheduled to sit today's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) test were also affected.

Some residents turned to digging the rubble which covered the roadway in an effort to get to their jobs and students to school.

Juliet Holness, the member of parliament for the community, was also on location with the residents awaiting the arrival of a tractor and equipment from the National Works Agency.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The tractor arrived around 11:30 am to remove the debris.

The clearing exercise is ongoing.

- Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.