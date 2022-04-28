$255 million ganja bust in Clarendon

Ganja valued at US$1.7 million (J$255 million) was seized on the coast of Clarendon yesterday.

No arrest has been made.

Shortly after midday, cops from the Marine Police Division conducted an operation in an area known as Colon Bay.

During a search, several white knitted bags containing the weed were reportedly found hidden among mangroves.

The drug, weighing 1,714 pounds, is the second major bust this week.

On Monday, a 46-year-old businessman was arrested in Montego Bay, St James after he was caught allegedly transporting 11 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at US$500,000 or approximately J$75 million in the Coral Gardens area.

A series of secondary operations conducted by the Narcotics Police resulted in the seizure of more than US$5 million (J$770 million).

A 29-year-old woman bartender was arrested in Whitehouse, Westmoreland after she was held allegedly with a quantity of ganja in a related operation.

