Body of homeless man found in Manchester

The body of a homeless man was found at the back of the Manchester Shopping Centre this morning.

It is reported that a passerby stumbled upon the body about 6 o'clock and alerted the police.

The body was subsequently removed from the scene and taken to the morgue.

He is yet to be identified.

- Tamara Bailey

