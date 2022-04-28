Body of homeless man found in Manchester
Published:Thursday | April 28, 2022 | 10:52 AM
The body of a homeless man was found at the back of the Manchester Shopping Centre this morning.
It is reported that a passerby stumbled upon the body about 6 o'clock and alerted the police.
The body was subsequently removed from the scene and taken to the morgue.
He is yet to be identified.
- Tamara Bailey
