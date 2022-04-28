British Virgin Islands Premier arrested on drug charges in Miami

Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Andrew Fahie was arrested in the United States today on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, said she was appalled by the "serious" allegations.

"This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry,” said.

The BVI is a British Overseas Territory.

Truss said BVI Governor John Rankin would outline next steps tomorrow including the urgent publication of the inquiry's report.

Governor Rankin said the arrest was a US operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and not linked to the Commission of Inquiry, which focused on governance and corruption.

Rankin said he will urgently try to get the inquiry report published and will discuss the issue with cabinet ministers and the UK tomorrow.

“I realise this will be shocking news for people in the territory. And I would call for calm at this time,” he said.

Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley is now acting premier.

Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard, managing director of the BVI's port authority, were taken into custody by DEA at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, the Miami Herald newspaper reported this afternoon.

According to the report, the two officials were arrested after they met with undercover DEA agents posing as cocaine traffickers to check out an alleged shipment of US$700,000 in cash on an airplane that they believed was destined for the British Virgin Islands.

The DEA agents were reportedly posing as members of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel.

Fahie and Maynard were reportedly in Miami for a cruise convention went to the airport Thursday morning to see the alleged load of cash after DEA agents told them that the money was a payoff for allowing the cartel's future cocaine loads to be transported through the British territory to the United States, The Herald reported.

