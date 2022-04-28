Earth Today | Singer Aaron Silk gives Earth Day Tribute

SINGER AND climate change advocate, Aaron Silk, paid tribute to Earth Day recently by doing a performance at a Climate Change Adaptation Exposition put on by the Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation (CCAM) in collaboration with the Jamaican National Commission for UNESCO.

“It was really good to be able to commit the time to spreading the climate change message, especially on Earth Day. It meant a lot to be able to encourage the audience to ‘Invest in our Planet’ and to also invest in Jamaica’s environment,” said Silk after his performance at CCAM’s Salt River location in Clarendon on Friday, April 22.

Also performing at the event were artistes Pam Hall, Tafina and Rebellion. Silk, Tafina and Rebellion were climate champions for the Voices for Climate Change Education Project spearheaded by Panos Caribbean. Silk has been a part of the project since 2012 and has represented both nationally and internationally when in 2015 he performed at the UN Climate Talks in Paris.