Five arrested in connection with separate firearm seizures

The police are reporting the seizure of two illegal guns and 13 rounds of ammunition in targeted operations in two separate incidents today.

Operations carried out by detectives in 11 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas accounted for the seizure of a nine millimetre pistol containing 10 rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a man.

The predawn operation occurred between 6:00 a.m and 7:00 a.m.

And a Taurus Thunder nine millimetre pistol and three rounds of ammunition were seized by members of the Westmoreland Division.

The predawn operation was carried out in White House district in the parish.

Four persons were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Meanwhile, lawmen are renewing their appeal to members of the public to report illegal weapons by calling Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or their nearest police station.

