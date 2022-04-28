Guardian Group Foundation hands over dental chair to clinic

SAY AHH – GOOD JOB! Ziraili Manumohalland, student of Alpha Infant School, anchors himself in the spanking new dental chair at the Alpha Dental Clinic and gives a lion-sized yawning access to dentist Dr Kimberly Freeman (second left) for an oral examination. The occasion was the official handover of the chair donated by Guardian Group Foundation to help boost the capacity of care by the clinic, which serves approximately 4,000 students from five educational institutions on the campus, plus residents of the surrounding marginalised communities. Sharing the special moment (from left) are Chief Executive Officer, Sisters of Mercy, Marcia Tai Chun; a student from Convent of Mercy ‘Alpha’ Academy; Sister Susan Fraser, Religious Sisters of Mercies (RSM), Area Administrator; Nadine Pottinger, assistant vice-president, Employee Benefits Division Sales, Guardian Life, and Dr Alfred Atkinson, consultant dental surgeon, Kingston & St Andrew Health Department.