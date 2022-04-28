May 3 court date set for alleged St James gunwoman, co-accused

WESTERN BUREAU:

Sudeen Hylton, the St James woman accused of the shooting death of Richard ‘Jimmy’ Baker in Glendevon, and her co-accused Ceon Knight are booked to return before the St James Parish Court on May 3.

Attorney-at-law Charles Sinclair, delivering a message on behalf of an attorney, said the accused woman wanted to make several submissions before the court.

Bail was extended for Hylton, while her co-accused was further remanded.

It is alleged that Baker was driving along the Salt Spring main road in St James when he stopped to carry out checks on his vehicle.

A white Toyota Axio motor car reportedly drove up beside him shortly after and the occupants opened fire, hitting him multiple times before speeding off.

Baker managed to drive away from the scene and encountered a police patrol, to which he reported the incident.

He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Acting on Baker’s information, the police reportedly pursued the shooters and caught up to them at Sam Sharpe Square, where Hylton was subsequently discovered to be the driver of the getaway car.

She was arrested and later questioned in the presence of her attorney, following which she was charged.

Subsequent investigations led to Knight being arrested and charged.

– Christopher Thomas