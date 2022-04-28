NCB Foundation gives nursing student inaugural scholarship

The Hyacinth Gloria Chen Scholarship, valued at $250,000 and established exclusively for nursing students of The University of the West Indies, was recently conceptualised in honour of the late Hyacinth Gloria Chen, mother of Michael Lee-Chin. At the symbolic handover event, Nicolette Campbell, this year’s scholarship recipient, shares a gleeful moment with Thalia Lyn, chair of the NCB Foundation. Campbell explained that she was exceedingly grateful for the scholarship as it will help tremendously with her educational expenses.