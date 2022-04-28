Penns2022 | Edwin Allen leads Jamaican teams into 4x100 final

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Defending champions Edwin Allen lead all six Jamaican school qualifiers into tomorrow’s final of the Girls' Championships of America High School 4x100-metre relays at the Penn Relays inside Franklin Field Stadium.

The Michael Dyke-coached Edwin Allen, who were without their lead-off runner, Serena Cole, will enter the final with the fastest time after winning their heat in 44.64 seconds.

Cole, who finished second in the long jump competition today is expected to replace Shenequa Vassell on Edwin Allen's team for the final.

Edwin Allen, who are the fastest high school in history with a time of 43.28 this season, is expected to be strongly challenged in the final by rivals Hydel, who hold the second-fastest time of 46.37 entering the final.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Holmwood Technical (47.12), Immaculate (47.15), St Jago (47.37) and St Catherine (47.56) are the other Jamaican teams through the final.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.