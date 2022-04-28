Professor Lloyd Waller appointed Chairman of Broadcasting Commission

Professor Lloyd Waller has been appointed the new Chairman of the Broadcasting Commission.

Waller was first appointed a commissioner on November 1, 2016, and served in that capacity for the past five years.

He is a Professor of Digital Transformation Policy and Governance in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI).

He is also the digital lead for the UWI's Digital Transformation Programme.

Over the last 10 years, he has published over 100 articles, books, book chapters, scientific research papers, and technical reports on various subjects related to the development of Jamaica.

These have included research in areas ranging from digital transformation, ICT for development, electronic governance, youth and development, tourism resilience, advanced research methods, digital technologies for the disabled, cybersecurity and innovations in governance.

He has also managed several local, regional, and international research projects which focused on harnessing information and communication technologies for development.

Waller sits on several national, regional, and international committees, boards and commissions.

He is also the Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

