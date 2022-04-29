FLA’s St Ann office officially opened

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) says it expects to see continued improvement in service delivery with the official opening of its office in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

A ceremony was held today for the opening.

The office serves the parishes of Trelawny, St Ann, and St Mary.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the FLA, Shane Dalling, said the office will enhance the safety and privacy of stakeholders.

Dalling noted that the FLA's upgraded system now enables the quicker accessing of applicants' information.

He added that the authority's database is synchronised with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Meanwhile, FLA chairman, Col. (Ret) Audley Carter said that the office is geared toward offering first-class service.

He urged the 10-member staff to ensure this takes place.

- Carl Gilchrist

