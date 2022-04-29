Hospitality workers urged to be wary of climate change

WESTERN BUREAU:

HEAD OF the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Janet Silvera, issued a call to action for workers in the hospitality sector to pay more attention to climate change, so as not to become overwhelmed with natural disasters such as flooding.

Highlighting its importance, Silvera noted that tourism is an economic powerhouse that has helped to ensure that many people working directly and indirectly in the industry are able to send their children to school at various levels; and that while tourism provides employment for one in every four persons, it is not likely to survive without sustainability.

“We need to take heed because we have a role to play in ensuring that our environment is preserved, protected and, where possible, enhanced,’’ said Silvera, who is president of the MBCCI.

She made the call while delivering the keynote address at AMResorts’ annual Employee and Leader Awards, held against the theme ‘Natural Mystic Celebrating Sustainability’, in the St James Ballroom at Secrets Wild Orchid in Montego Bay on Monday evening.

“As the years go by we have become more aware of the threat of climate change and you all saw what happened last week in Montego Bay when we had flooding, when two lives were lost. Even now we are unable to find one of those persons,” noted Silvera.

Twelve-year-old Jennel Walters, who was a first-form student at Montego Bay High School, died on Tuesday, April 19, after the car in which she was travelling with her grandparents and aunt was washed into the Montego River during torrential rains. Jennel’s body was recovered near the cruise ship pier later that day.

However, her 68-year-old grandmother, Beryl Walters, who is still missing, has been feared dead, even as relatives, her church family and other stakeholders continue to search.

CAUSE OF FLOODING

Opposition Leader Mark Golding blamed the flooding that caused the child’s death on poorly designed storm water drains and a lacklustre system of garbage collection, coupled with inadequate funding to municipal corporations, to properly tend to drains.

At the awards, over 35 employees were singled out for special recognition with cash prizes, vouchers for groceries and to cover their electricity bill. But it was Breathless Rooms’ Division Leader, Agatha Jackson, who rendered everyone breathless when she topped all other department leaders to win the coveted first place award as the Leader of the Year (2021). Her prizes consisted of a seven-night accommodation at any AMR property overseas, including airfare, a 50-inch smart TV and a plaque.

Jackson was described as “an ambitious employee who continues to dream, plan and execute her tasks”, and is willing to go the extra mile in achieving the goals of Breathless, and herself, while serving with integrity and authenticity.

The second-place award for Leader of the Year went to Carrol Hyatt-Hall, a cost controller, who won a smart TV.

Theresa Mills, a culinary chef at Secrets Wild Orchid’s culinary department, was celebrated as the Employee of the Year after joining the AMR Secrets family in 2011 and has consistently achieved straight A’s for her attention to detail, coupled with overwhelming commendation from guests for work ethic. Mills was described as an employee who follows the rules, accepts mistakes and respects others. She was also lauded as one who is “seldom heard, but often seen”.

She won a five-night vacation at an AMResort property overseas, including airfare, a plaque and a 55-inch smart TV.

The second-place award for Employee of the Year went to Gail Patterson of the laundry department, winning for herself a HP laptop.

