Joy for Mustard Seed home as Indians host medical camp

An administrator of the Mustard Seed Communities’ Jerusalem home has praised a diplomatic mission and volunteers after receiving $3 million worth of medical supplies for residents of the 41-year-old institution.

But even with the timely intervention, the facility in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is still yearning for more assistance.

“We do appreciate this gesture, as normally we would have filled these prescriptions, but the doctors took them and sourced the medicines,” said Suzette Dixon, Mustard Seed Jerusalem’s administrator.

“They are also dispensing it to our residents, so it is a great help. We are still in need of more from other medical doctors to assist with the health needs of our residents.”

Dixon was speaking at Sunday’s health fair staged by the Indian High Commission, in conjunction with the Indian community’s medical doctors and Campion College’s Mustard Seedlings.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Supplies and services were offered to the home’s 118 residents, who benefited from medical and dental checks.

“We are pleased to be here. This is a great day for us. As Campion Mustard Seedlings, we will be helping these residents as often as we can,” Tarimi Khemlani said.

Indian High Commissioner Masakui Rungsung said he was thrilled to have forged a meaningful partnership with Mustard Seed Communities.

“We are glad to be here, as it is part of our medical camp, which is going on on every alternative month in different parishes for over a year now,” the high commissioner said.

“I am just providing the platform; it is the doctors and the other volunteers that are doing the work.”

Executive Director of Mustard Seed International, Father Garvin Augustine, said that the more-than-two-year coronavirus pandemic had caused a slump in donations. In typical religious fashion, he described the outreach as “a blessing”.

Mustard Seed houses approximately 500 residents in its nine homes islandwide.

“There is always a constant need for help. Donations of this type help to develop and strengthen great partnership in our service to those who find themselves in our care,” Augustine said.

Staff at the Jerusalem home work round the clock at the facility, which currently accommodates residents from age seven to 54.

Danille Facey, one of the residents, said she was pleased with the service she received last weekend.

The Jerusalem facility is located on the former compound of the leprosy home along Windsor Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine. It has a bed capacity of 120.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com