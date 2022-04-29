Update | Cash seized in western Jamaica narco operation total $600 million

The stash of cash seized by the security forces during a series of narcotics-related operations in western Jamaica has totalled US$3.8 million and CA$30,000 or nearly J$600 million, law enforcement sources have revealed.

The figures were confirmed last night after two days of counting by police investigators.

The details were submitted to Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, whose office is handling media enquires about the case, sources disclosed.

Calls to Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the police's communications unit, went unanswered.

The cash was found allegedly at a house owned by a man who is well-known in western Jamaica, according to sources briefed on the multi-agency investigation trying to piece together the owners and source of the money.

His connection to the cash is unclear, sources revealed, noting that the probe is still at an early stage.

The police were led to the house after they intercepted a car being driven by a 46-year-old businessman in Coral Gardens, Montego Bay, St James.

He was allegedly transporting 11 kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of US$500,000 or approximately J$75 million.

A 29-year-old female bartender was arrested in Whitehouse, Westmoreland after she was held allegedly with a quantity of ganja during one of several secondary operations.

