CXC oral, practical exams will continue as scheduled

The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) is reporting that Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) oral and practical exams will continue as scheduled.

On Wednesday, CXC announced a three-week delay for the regional exams, which will now commence on May 23.

Deputy Director in charge of Examinations at the OEC, Sharon Burnett, is stating that only written exams were rescheduled and that all other exams, oral and practical examinations, will continue as is.

She notes that oral and practical exams started on Tuesday, April 12.

Candidates are being advised that the Art Production examinations will be conducted on their previously scheduled date.

Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Visual Arts will begin on Monday, May 02 and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Art & Design productions will begin on Monday, May 09.

Burnett said that the exam papers were already distributed to candidates before the announcement made by CXC.

Practical examinations in Music and P E & Sport will also be conducted according to the arrangements that have already been finalised and circulated to schools and examiners.

The revised timetables will be uploaded to the CXC website and the student portal for the rescheduled written examinations.

