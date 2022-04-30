Dawn Butler| Stephen Lawrence – A legacy we should build on

On Stephen Lawrence Day, April 22, I was thinking of Stephen and all his family and friends. I think back to attending the public inquiry at Elephant and Castle, southeast London, just so that I could somehow show that there were many of us who cared about the injustice and deep corruption that were exposed.

I often think about the strength and tenacity of Stephen’s parents, Doreen and Neville, to never give up after the racist murder of their son by those thugs and the failures and corruption of the original investigation.

This day provides us all with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come and how far we still must go when it comes to tackling institutional racism in our police and public services. Because we can’t be happy with progress if injustices, deep-rooted and damaging, still exist.

So, it is with sadness that I felt compelled to write to the Met Police about racism, misogyny, and homophobia in their ranks.

This comes just weeks after the mayor of London withdrew his support for Cressida Dick after she had failed to set out any coherent plans to “rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination, and misogyny”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

We, a group of London MPs, have written to Acting Metropolitan Police Commissioner Stephen House to express our concerns following yet another damning set of revelations concerning their police culture, this time involving those who served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command – the unit that protects Parliament.

In a way, this feels even more personal as the police that are supposed to protect politicians were, or maybe still are, part of a group that have deeply damaging and discriminatory views. And these officers are the crème de la crème. It’s scary.

The vitriolic racism described in these reported comments, including against black victims of crime, is deeply shocking and in any decently minded person, unacceptable. I am pleased that this latest behaviour has been exposed by one of the former officers, Dave Eden, as it is vital that this behaviour is rooted out and not swept under the carpet.

We must celebrate and protect good police officers like David because they are fundamental in making the police better and fit for purpose. We police by consent in the UK.

We need to know if there are currently any serving police officers in the WhatsApp group exposed by Dave Eden and if any disciplinary action has been taken against those officers. We also need to know what action is being taken to ensure that officers in current employ do not hold such views and a firm commitment that any serving officers who express such views will be sacked for gross misconduct.

This latest example follows a deeply concerning pattern of racism within the Force which has been exposed in recent years – whether in the example of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry; the abusive behaviour discovered at Charing Cross Police Station; the case of ‘Child Q’, who was strip-searched without an adult present, and many more.

Therefore, as we pointed out in our letter, these can no longer be seen as isolated cases but an institutional problem that needs to be addressed seriously and relentlessly. Open Democracy found only last month that just 5 per cent of Metropolitan Police officers disciplined for racism towards fellow officers in recent years were sacked. This shows the scale of the problem and the lack of commitment to tackle the issues.

Cressida Dick had to go as she failed to grasp or acknowledge the scale of the problem, instead choosing to bask in the ‘progress made’ lane. She did not rise to the challenge of tackling institutional racism. And she did not fully implement the recommendations of the McPherson report.

The interim leadership under Steve House must address concerns and prepare the Met for cultural and institutional change with new leadership. Cards on the table: I’m not confident that he will, given his wrongful and unprecedented attack on the mayor of London. But we will judge him on his actions.

I deal with fantastic police officers every day - both in Brent my constituency, and in Parliament.

Earlier this year, a man named Stephen Peddie was convicted after replying to a tweet about me and saying a ‘bullet to the back of the head’ would be ‘justified and wholly deserved’.

This conviction sends a strong message to those who seek to bully and intimidate women. But this was a traumatic and upsetting experience, particularly as the man was a licensed firearms owner at the time.

I am grateful for the police’s persistence in bringing him to trial and for their compassion in supporting me through this ordeal. I am more than aware of the many good police officers out there protecting and serving our communities.

It is my gratitude for good police officers that drives my desire to eradicate the bad police officers from the service. That is what Stephen Lawrence Day is all about – carrying on Stephen’s memory, building his legacy by tackling institutional racism, and ensuring that our police service protects everyone equally. We must not have people being overpoliced and underserved. Or police officers who think they can abuse children, or rape and kill women.

After all, how are MPs - especially black female MPs - supposed to feel protected from abuse and threats when whistle-blowers reveal the shocking extent of racism and misogyny from the very police officers assigned to keeping us safe? It can leave the good ones scared to speak out, which would be bad for all of us.

The Met Police must use this opportunity to redouble efforts to uproot the rotten tree that has existed for far too long within its organisation and has interfered with achieving justice.

The Government, too, must reflect on their hostile environment and the rising tide of inequality under their watch. The Government cannot bring themselves to admit institutional racism exists, so how can we hold any hope that they will tackle it? We need the political will to make it happen.

All of us have an interest in the Metropolitan Police rebuilding trust with all of London’s communities, and the recent revelations undermine the support for the vital work that the police do to try to keep our streets safe. That is why it’s so important for the leadership to get a grip and tackle these issues for good.

Doreen Lawrence is formidable, dignified, and inspirational. Her spirit and determination are the type that we need to continue this fight to tackle institutional racism, which still exists more than 20 years since the McPherson report, which made that conclusion. Doreen, now a Labour peer, was calling for the Met commissioner to go last year, and I’m glad that the mayor acted.

Stephen Lawrence Day to me is a day to reflect on how we redouble our efforts to make a more equal and ethical society, where those in power don’t abuse their position.

n Dawn Butler is Labour member of Parliament for Brent Central and writes a monthly column for The Weekly Gleaner