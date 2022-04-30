Heart and Soul Cancer Foundation gifts chemo infusion chairs to CRH

Cancer survivor Sonia Morris three years ago established a Heart and Soul Cancer Foundation. Since the inception, along with co-founder Errol Richards, the foundation has set to raise funds to purchase equipment to improve the quality of health services throughout hospitals in western Jamaica.

“Our most recent donation was three chemotherapy infusion chairs valued at half a million dollars to Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH),” Morris disclosed.

According to Richards, they were on a visit to Cornwall Regional Hospital.

“ We observed that they were in need of more chairs. The more chairs available is an opportunity to accommodate more patients and reduce waiting time for treatment.”

Morris was influenced to seek funding for the chairs because of her experience when she needed chemotherapy treatment.

Dr Praveen Sharma is head of the Radiation Department at CRH.

IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY AND SPEED OF HEALTHCARE DELIVERY

“It is a most timely and highly appreciated donation. We now have 12 chairs and our quality and speed of delivery of healthcare to our cancer patients is much improved,” Sharma expressed.

Going forward, the foundation plans to purchase a mammography screening machine for Falmouth Hospital. According to Morris, this machine is running at an estimated US$80,000.

“The presence of a mammography machine to Falmouth Hospital will eliminate the need for Trelawny residents to commute long distances for screening,” Morris declared.

Orville Anderson, head of Radiology at Falmouth Hospital, looks forward to the presentation.

“Any diagnostic equipment donation to the hospital can only mean one thing. The quality of delivery of healthcare to our clients will be improved. It cannot come too soon,” said Anderson.

The foundation is proud of its three-year-old existence.

“It is a part of our continued effort to help patients in need of care. Transportation to and from doctors, delivery of groceries and discounted cost at Island Radiology and Imaging needs have been all part of the aid we give through contribution from our donors in Jamaica, England and the United States of America,” Richards disclosed.