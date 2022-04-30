Illegal firearm seized in Retrieve, St James

The police in St James on Friday seized a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Oil Mine Lane in Retrieve district.

It is reported that about 1:30 p.m., a team was in the area when the cops saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicion.

On seeing the police, the man ran.

The police team pursued the man and a search of the area was conducted and the illegal and ammunition was found.

No one was arrested in relation.

