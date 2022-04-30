Two fishermen fined for possession of undersized lobsters

Two fishermen who appeared in the St Ann Parish Court for sentencing two Thursdays ago, after pleading guilty to possession of undersized lobsters, were given a stern warning by the judge who advised that their fines will be much bigger if they appeared before her for any further breaches of the Fisheries Act of 2018, anytime soon.

Both men turned up with $10,000 each, but 55-year-old fisherman Leonard Anderson, of Charles Town, St Ann, was ordered to pay $30,000 or serve one month in prison. Bryan Rutty, 57, of Exchange in Ocho Rios, St Ann, who was charged along with him, was ordered to pay $40,000 or serve one month in prison.

Senior Parish Court Judge Michele Salmon ordered both men to get the additional cash and return, which they did and made their payments. However, she added that any similar breach would see them slapped with a fine of at least $1 million.

FISHERIES ACT

Under the Fisheries Act of 2018, fines can run up to $3 million or sentences of a maximum of two years on each charge.

According to Sergeant D. Lyons of the marine police, on January 29, a team was on patrol at the Ocho Rios fishing beach about 9:30 a.m. when the men aroused their suspicion. On the approach of the police team, the men ran leaving plastic bags which were found to contain frozen lobster.

At least three pounds of undersized Caribbean spiny lobster (Panulirus argus) were found.

The men were subsequently arrested and charged.