Update | MID probing August Town triple murder

The Major Investigation Division (MID) is probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of three men in Bedward Garden, August Town, Kingston 6 this morning.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old mason Rasheed Edwards, otherwise called 'Buppy', 18-year-old Keno Wray, otherwise called 'Brains', both of Bedward Garden, and a third man who was identified only as 'Jackson' or ' Kidz Friday'.

The police say they responded to a call about 4:50 a.m.

On their arrival, the men were discovered lying along a dirt track in the vicinity of a football field with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to hospital where all three were pronounced dead.

No one was arrested in relation to the killing.

