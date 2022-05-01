Cocaine seized in Portland, woman arrested

The police in Portland on Saturday seized a quantity of cocaine in Norwich district.

A woman was taken into custody on reasonable suspicion of being in possession of cocaine.

The seizure was made during an operation by the Portland Police and personnel from Area 2 Narcotics.

“The operation was carried out in the search of firearms and illegal drugs,” disclosed commanding officer for the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin.

“During the raids, a premises was searched and two parcels of a substance resembling cocaine were found. One female was arrested on reasonable suspicion of being in possession of cocaine. The cocaine which was seized weighs approximately two kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of $15 million,” Chin added.

Chin said the police in Portland are committed to dismantling this leg of the guns-for-drugs trade which, according to him, is operating in the parish.

Investigators have long theorised that Portland is being used as a major transshipment point for illicit drugs, especially in the areas of Manchioneal, Hectors River, Long Bay, and Boston, where large amounts of cocaine and ganja have been discovered from time to time along beaches.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

