Federation chairman blasts gov’t, toll operator over death of policeman in highway crash

David Salmon, Gleaner Writer

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, is taking the government and the operator of Jamaica North South Highway Company to task over the death of a policeman along the roadway last night.

Constable Donald Carr became the latest member of the constabulary force to be killed in a car crash along a roadway managed by the toll authority.

It is reported that about 8 pm Carr was travelling along the roadway in St Ann for work in St Andrew when his vehicle got out of control, overturned and landed in a ditch in the vicinity of Golden Grove.

A female passenger was also injured.

They were taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital where Carr was pronounced dead and the woman admitted in serious condition.

However, it was reported that police personnel encouraged difficulties as the toll refused to give them access to get to the scene without paying the toll fees.

“There was in fact impediments by the toll operator to the police officers being able to transport the victims to the hospital...the officer had to lift the barrier to transport the victims to the hospital,” James stated.

He explained that when a crash occurs along the highway, the Ferry Police Station in St Catherine has the responsibility to respond to such incidents, even when the accident occurs in St Ann.

It was reported that the victims had to wait for some time before help could be rendered.

James took issue that members of the Jamaica Defence Force have unfettered access to the toll road while the police must pay.

The federation chairman argued that cops, who, in his view, have a greater remit for law enforcement, are being encumbered by “bureaucratic red tape.”

Describing the current arrangement as “absurd,” James is charging that the government must accept responsibility in this matter.

“If it is that the ferry police require any accessibility to the toll road for any other (police) unit outside of the ferry unit, they either have to use email or WhatsApp messages. They have no direct contact via phone with a manager or supervisor,” James added.

When contacted, Chairman of the Toll Authority of Jamaica, Hugh Faulkner, expressed condolences at Carr’s passing.

On the matter of access to the toll road for the police, Faulkner said that this would have to be at the discretion of toll operators.

“Other than where legislation permits, the arrangement would have to be made with the toll operators.”

Faulkner noted that toll operators should have a response team available in situations where any accidents occur along the thoroughfare.

