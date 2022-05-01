Give police access to toll roads – Hanna

St Ann South East Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna is calling for the government to ensure that local police stations are given toll exemptions to access the North South Highway.

The call is against the background of the death of Constable Donald Carr and the injury of a woman in a crash along the highway last night.

It was reported that local cops in St Ann encouraged difficulties in accessing the toll road.

The cops were reportedly held up over the payment of the toll fee to access the road.

It has been explained that only the Ferry Police Station in St Catherine has an arrangement in place to access the toll road.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hanna is arguing that local police stations such as those in Claremont, Moneague and St Ann's Bay should have access and wants the government to address the issue.

READ: Federation chairman blasts gov't, toll operator over death of policeman in highway crash

“Our emergency vehicles must have free movement and access to the highways and road networks if they are to serve, assist and better protect our citizens. Not to do so may delay police emergency access in critical incidents which can lead to loss of lives.”

Hanna expressed sadness at the passing of the policeman and offered condolences to his family and friends and colleagues.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.