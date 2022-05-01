Kingston men charged for robbing student

Two men have been arrested and charged for robbing a student along Norman Road in Kingston.

Twenty-three-year-old Xavier Blackwood of Norman Crescent, Kingston 2 and 20-year-old Keshawn Tomlinson of Malvern Avenue in Kingston are charged with robbery with aggravation.

The police report that about 2:50 p.m. on Friday, the teen left school and was on his way to meet his parents when he was pounced upon by Blackwood, Tomlinson and another man who proceeded to rob him of his Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued about $20,000.

While the robbery was taking place, a patrol unit turned onto the roadway.

On seeing the cops, Blackwood, Tomlinson and the other man ran.

The police gave chase and they were accosted and taken into custody.

They were subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

