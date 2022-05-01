Not all CXC exams delayed

Despite the late approval of a three-week delay, some components of a few Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams will not benefit from the additional preparation time and will proceed as previously scheduled.

“The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) is reminding schools and candidates that even though the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the rescheduling of the examinations to Monday, May 23, 2022, there are some exceptions that will apply,” the OEC said in a release yesterday.

According to the media statement, Sharon Burnett, deputy director in charge of examinations, highlighted that “only written exams were rescheduled and that all other exams – oral and practical examinations – would continue as is”, noting that those exams began on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Production examinations

The commission said candidates are, therefore, being advised that the art production examinations will be conducted on their previously scheduled date.

“CSEC visual arts will begin on Monday, May 2, 2022, and CAPE art & design productions will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022,” read a section of the release.

Burnett explained that the exam papers were already distributed to candidates before the CXC announced the delay.

“Practical examinations in music and PE & sport will also be conducted according to the arrangements that have already been finalised and circulated to schools and examiners. The revised timetables will be uploaded to the CXC website [and] the student portal for the rescheduled written examinations,” the OEC advised.