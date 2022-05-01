NWC plant in St James out of operation

The National Water Commission (NWC) says operations at its Niagara treatment plant in St James have been suspended.

This is due to an inflow of highly turbid water.

The disruption in operations has resulted in a lack of piped water in Johnson in St James and in Niagara, Jointwood, Elderslie and Accompong in St Elizabeth

The NWC says it will resume pumping when the turbidity subsides.

