One killed, three injured in highway crash

A 28-year-old St Catherine woman died Saturday morning after the car she was driving crashed along the Edward Seaga Highway.

She has been identified as Sabrina Taffe, a cashier of Dawkins Bush in Treadways, St Catherine.

The three other occupants were taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police reports are that about 4:15 a.M. Taffe was driving her 2013 Toyota Axio towards Linstead when the vehicle got out of control and collided with the left guard rail along the roadway.

The driver was flung from the vehicle, which then collided with a concrete median before coming to a stop.

Taffe died on the spot while the other occupants were taken to hospital.

- Carl Gilchrist

