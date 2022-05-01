Policeman killed in highway crash, woman hospitalised

Constable Donald Carr has become the latest member of the constabulary force to be killed in a car crash on the nation's roads.

It is reported that about 8:00 pm Carr was travelling to work along the North South Highway in St Ann when his vehicle got out of control.

The car overturned and landed in a ditch in the vicinity of Golden Grove.

Carr and a female passenger were taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was admitted in serious condition.

Carr's passing has plunged his colleagues at the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew in to mourning.

He was described as a jovial, respectable and decent policeman who was committed to his job and maintained a positive relationship with his colleagues.

“When you see them for the last time, you don't know. We are mourning. He was a very good officer, very decent and hard-working,” said Inspector Raquel Longmore.

