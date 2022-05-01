Two men fatally shot by cop in St Thomas, INDECOM probing

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the shooting deaths of two men by an off-duty policeman in Albion, St Thomas last night.

The incident happened about 8:30.

It is reported that the cop was on his way home when upon reaching Albion, in the vicinity of the Yallahs Bridge, two men were seen walking.

One of the men was reportedly carrying a weapon.

The policeman reportedly identified himself and told the men to halt.

It is reported that the cop came under gunfire, which was returned.

The men were injured in the exchange.

They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police say a shotgun was recovered at the scene.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

