20-year-old mother found dead at home

Janet Silvera\Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Hours after finding her 20-year-old daughter Christie 'Kiddy' McBean murdered, Dadrian O'Connor remains in a state of shock, while the community of Hurlock, St. James mourns the untimely death of the young mother.

McBean, a call centre agent with ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies) at Fairfield Avenue, Montego Bay, was found in a pool of blood this morning at her home in Lover's Lane in Hurlock.

Her six-month-old daughter was found in her crib dehydrated. It is believed the mother was killed on Saturday and the baby had not been fed since.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Her mother did not hear from her over the weekend, so she went to look for her this morning at about 6:30. The door was not locked, so she pushed it and found Kiddy laying down, her clothes bloodied,” a relative told The Gleaner.

McBean received a single stab to the chest, senior superintendent of police, Vernon Ellis confirmed to The Gleaner. He said doctors were about to release the baby girl who was healthy.

The police are now trying to find a man who was with McBean on Saturday. They say he may be able to assist with their investigation.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.