Annual NWC Price Adjustment Mechanism not a rate increase – OUR

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has moved to shed light on the Price Adjustment Mechanism (PAM) on National Water Commission (NWC) bills.

It explains that the recent annual adjustment and resetting of base rates and indices used to determine PAM does not represent approval by the OUR of an additional rate increase to the water company and will not have any new impact on customers' monthly bills.

PAM is a rate applied to customers' monthly billing for water and sewerage services that captures the effects of movements in inflation as measured by the consumer price index, the Jamaican dollar exchange rate relative to the US dollar, and electricity prices.

Base rates for each of these indices are approved by the OUR at the time of setting the NWC's tariff for water and sewerage services.

The utility regulator explains that the monthly adjustment to rates using the PAM ensures that NWC's revenue is preserved in real terms compensating monthly for movements in the costs of inputs over which it has no control.

The NWC last week announced that effective May, there will be an increase in Water, Sewerage and Service rates and miscellaneous fees charged by the company.

The rates will increase by 11.7 per cent.

But, the OUR is explaining that the annual reset of the PAM, called ANPAM, is the process by which it verifies and confirms the monthly PAM adjustments over the preceding period and rolls the cumulative PAM adjustments since the last reset into the base rates approved for each of the three indices.

This effectively updates the base rates making them reflective of current costs, the OUR noted.

Going forward, the monthly PAM shown on bills will then reflect the differential between the newly reset base rates and what are the actual rates for the three indices at the time of billing.

The OUR noted that in its NWC Annual Price Adjustment Mechanism 2022 Rate Adjustment Determination Notice, dated April 25, 2022, it approved an ANPAM rate of 11.7% following the customary submission from the water company for an annual adjustment.

It said this figure reflects the cumulative PAM adjustment that has been applied to NWC bills for the preceding 12 months and the percentage change to be made to the base rates for the three indices, which will then be applicable for the period April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The OUR stated that with the monthly application of the PAM, customers' bills are already reflective of current rates and movements in each of the three indices.

The ANPAM, therefore, is merely a “true up” mechanism to ensure that the approved base rates for the indices going into the next year catch up with, and are more reflective of, the rates already being applied to customer billing, the OUR stated.

