Four shot, two fatally, in St John’s Road gun attacks

Ruddy Mathison/Gleaner Writer

The police are maintaining a strong presence in the community of 31 off St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine following two fatal shootings in separate incidents.

Gunmen shot and killed 36-year-old Shaunette White and shot and injured her boyfriend at her home early this morning.

The attack reportedly happened about 2 am.

White was pronounced dead at hospital while her boyfriend was admitted in stable condition.

On Sunday night, gunmen pounced upon two men in the community and opened fire hitting them.

The shooting reportedly happened about 9:15.

Sixty-year-old electrician Anthony Davis, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at hospital while the other man was admitted.

The police have not yet determined a motive for the shootings.

The area has been experiencing escalating gang feuds for over a year.

Residents say the situation is made worse by the lack of streetlights in the community.

"What ah gwaan a 31 scary. Over a year now constant shooting and it is only getting worse. The police have to step up their game if they are going to put an end to this violence and bring calm to the community," a resident stated.

Another resident was critical of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) over the absent streetlights in the community.

"The whole a 31 is pitch black at nights because the JPS never put back on the streetlights. So, the gunmen know that nobody will recognised them in the dark so they march up and down the street with long guns fi kill off people," the resident alleged.

A source told The Gleaner that Sunday night's gun attack was aimed at flushing out an alleged area don who is said to be a relative of one of the victims.

The source lamented that the security forces need to heighten their interventions to bring a stop to the shootings.

