Jamaican immigrants warned against ‘running off’

Two Jamaicans with more than 20 years of experience combined, between international law practices in Canada and the United States, have urged their compatriots against breaching immigration laws, appealing to them to pursue legal options instead.

The advice comes from legal mavericks Mackeda Bramwell and Sekou Clarke, principals of Koradek Clarke, who have returned home to set up shop, seeking to assist their compatriots with immigration opportunities and challenges.

They believe “too many Jamaicans are running off because no one is helping them to migrate legitimately”.

Bramwell, who holds multijurisdictional law licences, boasts an 85 per cent success rate in refugee law, family law, and permanent residence cases in Canada.

Clarke, the other half of Koradek Clarke, has three offices in the USA and has secured major victories for clients with fragile immigration statuses.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are the first law firm of this kind with international lawyers available to work in a plethora of areas and jurisdictions to meet our clients’ needs,” said Bramwell, who was born in Spanish Town.

“Our focus is to help Jamaicans build businesses and careers overseas without worry and hassle. ... We also focus on helping Jamaicans overseas and non-Jamaicans who want to invest in Jamaica set up their businesses confidently and with a trusted team that delivers.”

Raised in Washington Gardens in Kingston and a past student of Jamaica College, Clarke says he is a warrior for his clients in the USA and wants to help Jamaicans to migrate without having to resort to scams.

“If more Jamaicans engaged lawyers to help them migrate, we would have less deportation cases to handle. Deportation is traumatic, breaks apart real families, and is an unnecessary outcome that I am committed to reducing for Jamaican men and women,” Clarke pointed out.

The former track and field standout has warned Jamaicans against running off and breaking immigration laws.

Koradek Clarke Law Firm officially opens its doors in Kingston on May 9.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com