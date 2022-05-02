NWA working to repair malfunctioning traffic signals in St James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that two traffic signals in St James are now malfunctioning.

Community relations officer at the NWA, Janel Ricketts, says that the traffic signals at Providence Road and its intersection with the elegant corridor is now out of commission due to damage sustained following a recent motor vehicle crash.

And issues related to damaged hardware have resulted in the traffic signal at the North Paradise and Harbour Street intersection malfunctioning.

The NWA says works to repair these signals will be undertaken in short order.

Ricketts says that in the interim, motorists are being reminded that when traffic lights are out of service, no one has the right of way.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As a result, all motorists should exercise due care when using these intersections.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.