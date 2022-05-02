One dead and four injured in Holland Bamboo crash, driver in custody

A driver is in custody in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash along the Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

The driver is being held on reasonable suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Polleen Heavens of 7 West, Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

The police report that about 12:20 p.m., the driver of a Suzuki Swift motorcar, in which Heavens was a passenger, allegedly overtook a line of traffic.

It is further reported that the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the rear of a parked BMW, forcing it to collide with a Toyota Axio, which was also parked along the roadway.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Heavens along with four other passengers, including two girls – ages seven and thirteen – received injuries and were taken to hospital.

Heavens was pronounced dead and the others admitted.

The seven-year-old and her mother are said to be in serious condition, according to the police.

The driver of the Suzuki Swift showed no visible sign of injury and was subsequently arrested.

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.