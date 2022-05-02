Portmore man transported in police car with victim gets 15 years for rape

The Portmore man who abducted and raped a 14-year-old Kingston student just over five years ago is now serving a 15-year prison sentence for the crimes.

The case had attracted national attention after it was reported that the police had transported the accused in the same vehicle as the traumatised 14-year-old victim.

Andre Lewis, 41, was recently sentenced in the St Catherine Circuit Court to five years in prison for forcible abduction and 15 years for rape.

In handing down sentencing, Justice Bertram Morrison ordered that they are to run at the same time.

The court heard that on December 4, 2016, the student was walking along Rousseau Road in Kingston 13 when she was approached by the accused and another man driving a green Nissan Sunny motor car.

Lewis pulled the girl into the car and took her to his house in Portmore, St Catherine.

At the house, the other man reportedly held her down on a floor mat and Lewis raped her.

He later opened the door and told her to leave.

The child ran from the house and met a woman on the road who she told what had happened to her.

The woman encouraged her to make a report to the Waterford Police and the student did.

The police acted quickly and took the child to the house where the rapist was picked up and transported in the same vehicle as the complainant to the Waterford Police Station.

However, he managed to escape.

Just over a month later on January 27, 2017, Lewis was recaptured.

Earlier this year, the Police High Command reported that in relation to the transportation of the victim in the same vehicle as the accused, its administrative file had been completed and closure of the matter was recommended.

According to the police high command, during the process of locating the crime scene, one of the suspects was pointed out by the complainant.

The police say they immediately reacted and apprehended that suspect.

No details were provided in relation to the second suspect.

- Damion Mitchell

