Protest by transport operators in Portland leaves dozens stranded

Taxi and minibus operators this morning blocked the main thoroughfare leading from Boston to Port Antonio in Portland to protest over poor road conditions.

The action by the operators left dozens of commuters, including students, stranded.

The protesters used downed trees and other debris to block the road.

A spokesperson for the irate transport operators, Calvin Brown, told The Gleaner via telephone that the situation is unbearable.

He said this has been made worse by the ongoing road works being undertaken on the Portland leg of the Southern Coastal Highway project.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Brown argued that for several months drivers have been forced to use a 40-kilometre stretch of roadway, which has been dug up by workmen.

He said the wear and tear on vehicles are taking a toll on the pockets of operators.

“It takes us close to two hours to drive from Port Antonio to get into Manchioneal, which previously, even with the bad roads, was like 30 minutes tops,” Brown said.

“We believe in development and we are eagerly awaiting the new road, but it cannot be that workmen can just simply dig up the entire roadway from Hectors River to Port Antonio without giving any consideration to the commuting public and other motorists. And the length of time it takes to get from one location to the other is time-consuming and is bad for business,” he added.

The protest action taken by the operators comes on the heels of a visit to East Portland by Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, last week who also launched a scathing attack on the road contractors, labelling the present road conditions as the worst that he had ever seen.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.