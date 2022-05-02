Teen charged for East Queen Street fatal shooting

A nineteen-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal shooting along East Queen Street in Kingston last month.

Troy Riley of Rum Lane in the parish was charged on Friday with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 40-year-old Fitzroy Cobourne on East Queen Street in Kingston on April 13.

The police report that about 11:05 a.m., Cobourne was sitting along the roadway when he was pounced upon by a gunman who opened fire hitting him.

Cobourne was pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigations led to Riley's arrest.

He was interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Friday and subsequently charged.

