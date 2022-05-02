Toll Authority seeks to clarify emergency vehicle access to tolled highways

The Toll Authority has sought to clarify the matter of emergency vehicles' access to the Toll Roads, even as the formal report detailing the circumstances surrounding Saturday's crash which resulted in the death of a police constable is awaited.

In a press release today, the Authority noted that preliminary reports from the operators indicate that the vehicle which collected the injured officer and transported him to the St. Ann hospital, had to pay at one toll booth but was given free access to exit at another, once the situation was explained to the attendant.

“Protocol dictates that an attendant must seek approval from a supervisor in order to grant the toll exemption. This process is usually done in less than 90 seconds,” the release said.

“Reports in the media which stated a delay of up to four hours are therefore inaccurate. It must be noted gaining access to the North-South highway is automatic for all users. A toll card is issued at the point of entry and it is only upon exit that toll payment would be required.”

The North-South Concession Agreement (2012) Clause 18.7 states that: “...Subject to procedures to be jointly established by the parties, cars or other vehicles belonging to the Jamaican Emergency Services shall be exempt from the obligation to pay tolls when they are on duty”. This means once an emergency vehicle which is on duty presents itself at the Toll Plazas, there should be no requirement for payment.

According to the Toll Authority, preliminary reports from the operators concerning the incident, state that there was no issue in the Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) Highway Patrol Unit gaining access to the highway to attend to the crash site. This was confirmed in a statement obtained via the media, by Deputy Superintendent Raymond Wilson, Welfare Director in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

As first responders, members of PSTEB maintain electronic access to the toll roads.

“The Authority, having consulted with the Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, as well as the Chairman of Authority, is moving to advance existing plans to expand the number of JCF service vehicles with the electronic access beyond the PSTEB Highway Patrol Unit, which currently has responsibility for monitoring the North-South Highway. Minister Shaw has also committed to a further detailed review of the policies and procedures,” noted the release.

The Toll Authority has further expressed deep condolences to the family of the police constable, who succumbed to injuries received after being involved in a crash on North-South Highway on Saturday.

The Authority said it will provide a more detailed update once the formal reports are received from the JCF and the Toll Operators.

