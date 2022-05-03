Fake rifle in viral video seized by police

The police have recovered the imitation M16 rifle that was seen being carried by a man in a video last week.

The seizure was made by members of the Old Harbour and Old Harbour Bay police stations in St Catherine.

The man in the viral video was located last week.

The police had indicated that he is believed to be of an unsound mind.

It was not revealed if any criminal action can be brought against him.

