Fire brigade suspends sergeant after one-man protest

The Jamaica Fire Brigade has suspended a sergeant who held a one-man protest on Monday.

Leo Bennett protested over shift arrangements which he claimed favours rank and file employees.

In a notice to staff dated today, which was obtained by The Gleaner, the brigade said Bennett's demonstration in the vicinity of the headquarters breached the organisation's regulations.

The Gleaner understands that during the height of the pandemic firefighters were allowed to work a 24-hour shift, which many favoured.

The management has reportedly sought to revert to the normal shift system.

This has reportedly caused unease among the rank and file in certain quarters.

Bennett took his grouse to the streets in protest on Monday.

Today, he was suspended until further notice.

