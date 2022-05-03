Gag order imposed in murder case against alleged gunwoman, co-accused

A gag order has been issued in the murder case against alleged gunwoman Sudeen Hylton and her co-accused Ceon Knight.

The order was made today by presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley in the St James Parish Court following a submission by lawyers for the accused.

The court was told that the request was due to the sensitive nature of the case as well as revelations that threats had been made against Hylton.

Hylton was the subject of an attack on December 9, 2021, while she was reporting at the Ramble Police Station in Hanover.

As a result of the court's directive, no further information about the case is to be made public.

The allegations against Hylton and Knight are that on August 12, 2021, the now-deceased Richard 'Jimmy' Baker was driving along the Salt Spring main road in St James when he stopped to make checks on his vehicle.

A white Toyota Axio motor car drove up beside him and the occupants opened fire on him, hitting him multiple times before speeding off.

Baker managed to drive away from the scene and encountered a police patrol, to whom he reported the incident.

He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he died while being treated.

Acting on Baker's information, the police reportedly pursued the shooters and caught up to them at Sam Sharpe Square, where Hylton was found in the vehicle.

She was arrested and later questioned in the presence of her attorney, following which she was charged.

Subsequent investigations led to Knight being arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

