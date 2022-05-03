Gov't taking steps to introduce school nutrition policy

The Government is taking steps to introduce a school nutrition policy aimed at keeping children healthy by encouraging them to consume more vegetables and drinking more water as opposed to sugary drinks.

The proposed policy is being driven by the ministries of Education and Health and Wellness.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the next step is to engage in consultation to move the process to a white paper.

Once approved, said Tufton, the Government will work to guide and mandate in some cases the school cafeteria to prepare healthier options for students.

He was making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Parliament this afternoon.

In January 2019, then Education Minister Ruel Reid said work to develop the nutrition policy was initially slated for completion that month but there were additional adjustments to be done.

Turning to sugary drinks, Tufton said the restriction in schools programme continues with parish health officers now embarking on inspections to ensure the policy is maintained.

A recent Sunday Gleaner probe showed that there were flagrant breaches of the restrictions in a number of schools.

Meanwhile, the health and wellness minister is also taking Jamaica Moves, a fitness campaign, into the schools to get children active as part of their wellness programme.

State Minister for Health Juliet Cuthbert Flynn will lead the initiative in schools.

“I urge us today, as legislators, to work together to respond to this crisis being faced by our children," Tufton said.

