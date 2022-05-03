Growth & Jobs | Welcome to the metaverse: JN Fund Managers to host virtual event

JN Fund Managers, a subsidiary company of The Jamaica National (JN) Group, will host a virtual event on May 5 under the theme ‘Welcome to the Metaverse’.

Allan Lewis, managing director of JN Fund Managers, says the event is another initiative by the JN Group and JN Fund Managers to provide information to members, clients and the public. “We believe that Dr Alison Manzer will help our members and clients to understand why the ‘metaverse’ is important,” he said.

“The session will explore many aspects of the ‘metaverse’, such as how simulated digital environments, supported by augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), the block chain and social media, have the potential to create spaces for rich user interaction, thus transforming many areas such as education,” he noted.

Dr Alison Manzer, a Canada-based attorney-at-law and partner at Cassels, Brock and Blackwell LLP, will be the event’s special presenter. She has developed expertise in a wide range of areas through her experiences, combining the skills to achieve expertise in corporate/commercial law with a specific focus on financial services and structured transactions.

Her recent experience includes block chain and fintech applications. Her cross-border expertise has led to several leadership roles in the leading US business law organisations such as the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers and the American Bar Association. She has written many books on legal topics, primarily in the areas of banking and specialised finance, and routinely lectures and speaks on a wide range of topics.

Other special guests at the event will include: Winston Wilkins, lead research analyst at MC Systems, the technology arm of The Jamaica National Group, and Ricardo Dystant, chief, Digital Transformation & Special Projects, JN Bank.

The term ‘metaverse’ refers to both current and future integrated digital platforms focused on virtual and augmented reality. It is widely known as the Internet’s next frontier and seen as a significant business and financial opportunity for the tech industry and other sectors.

Persons can register at the follow link, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsduuhrjovE9BEUEJ_YBsgw1jkclo..., to access the session.