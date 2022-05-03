Jamaica to chair Commonwealth Health Ministers Forum

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton will serve as chairman of the Commonwealth Health Ministers forum.

Tufton will begin his one-year role as chairman by leading ministers and senior health officials from 54 member countries in discussions of public health priority at the 34th Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting slated for May 17-19. The event will convene at the headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

The Minister of Health and Wellness will also guide the Commonwealth health ministers in producing a joint statement for presentation at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 22 to 28. Additionally, Tufton will, over the course of the year, represent Commonwealth member states on matters of public health concern.

Matters for consideration during his tenure will include the impact of COVID-19 on mental health; approaches to moving forward; and strengthening digital health innovations. The meeting will also include key policy discussions on several areas, to include cervical cancer and malaria.