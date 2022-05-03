July unveiling of monument to honour healthcare workers in COVID response - Tufton

The Government will be unveiling a monument in July in honour of healthcare workers who died from COVID-19 while on the frontline battling the disease, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced.

The event is one of the highlights that will mark Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month that will be recognised in July.

Tufton told the House of Representatives during his Sectoral Debate presentation this afternoon that the Cabinet yesterday signed off on a submission to recognise healthcare workers.

"The aim is to salute our healthcare workers for the sterling service in the fight against COVID-19," Tufton said.

He told his parliamentary colleagues that events to honour the health workers will cover parish, regional and national levels and will include church services, family fun days and awards banquets.

July 13 will be declared Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day, Tufton said.

