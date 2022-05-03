Man gunned down along Studio One Boulevard
Published:Tuesday | May 3, 2022 | 10:12 AM
A man was shot and killed along Studio One Boulevard in St Andrew this morning.
The attack happened about 7 am.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are yet to be disclosed.
Detectives have cordoned off a section of the roadway as they comb for clues.
The St Andrew Central police are investigating.
