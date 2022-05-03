Man gunned down along Studio One Boulevard

A man was shot and killed along Studio One Boulevard in St Andrew this morning.

The attack happened about 7 am.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are yet to be disclosed.

Detectives have cordoned off a section of the roadway as they comb for clues.

The St Andrew Central police are investigating.

