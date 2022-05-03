Morgue attendant among two killed in St James crash
Two men were killed in a crash along the Bogue main road in Montego Bay, St James on Monday night.
They are 24-year-old Collin Graham, a morgue attendant of Ramble Hill, and 34-year-old Lionel Duhaney, a merchandiser of Ramble Hill, both in St James
The police report that about 10:30 p.m., both men were occupants of a Toyota Allion motor car that was travelling towards Hanover.
The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, hit an embankment and collided with a utility pole before landing in a backyard.
Graham and Duhaney were reportedly thrown from the vehicle.
They were pronounced dead at hospital.
