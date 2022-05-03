Morgue attendant among two killed in St James crash

Two men were killed in a crash along the Bogue main road in Montego Bay, St James on Monday night.

They are 24-year-old Collin Graham, a morgue attendant of Ramble Hill, and 34-year-old Lionel Duhaney, a merchandiser of Ramble Hill, both in St James

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., both men were occupants of a Toyota Allion motor car that was travelling towards Hanover.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, hit an embankment and collided with a utility pole before landing in a backyard.

Graham and Duhaney were reportedly thrown from the vehicle.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.